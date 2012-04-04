PARIS, April 4 Veolia Environnement
confirmed on Wednesday that it is in exclusive talks with French
state-owned Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) about
taking control of SNCM, the Marseille-based operator of ferry
services to Corsica.
The waste, water, energy and transport group would take a
direct 66 percent holding in SNCM currently held by the Veolia
Transdev transport venture with CDC that it is currently seeking
to exit, a Veolia spokesman said.
Les Echos newspaper reported earlier that CDC did not want
to take on SNCM should it take over the Transdev venture.
