PARIS Feb 10 French environmental services
group Veolia said it will take another five years
before it can reach its target of earning half of its revenue
from industrial clients.
With margins in Veolia's traditional water business under
pressure from cash-strapped municipalities, CEO Antoine Frerot
has set the firm on a course to do more business with industrial
clients by focusing Veolia's waste management division on
recycling, energy recuperation and toxic waste.
Frerot had said in early 2013 he wanted to boost the revenue
share of industrial clients from 35 percent to 50 percent within
five years, or by 2018. He said industrial clients now account
for nearly 40 percent and Veolia aims to achieve parity between
its municipal and industrial activities by 2020.
"The goal of 50 percent is achievable," he told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by David
Holmes)