PARIS Feb 10 French environmental services
group Veolia said it will take another five years to
reach a target of earning half of its revenue from industrial
clients, effectively deferring an aim to become less reliant on
cash-strapped municipalities.
With margins in Veolia's traditional water business under
pressure, CEO Antoine Frerot has set a course to do more
business with industry by focusing Veolia's waste management
division on recycling, energy recuperation and toxic waste.
Frerot had said in early 2013 he wanted to boost the revenue
share of industrial clients from 35 percent to 50 percent within
five years, or by 2018. He said industrial clients now account
for nearly 40 percent and Veolia aimed to achieve parity between
its municipal and industrial activities by 2020.
"The goal of 50 percent is achievable," he told reporters.
Veolia had a turnover of 22.3 billion euros in 2013.
Frerot said six new priority activities already accounted
for about 30 percent of sales and hopes Veolia can hang on to
its 15 percent market share in these new markets as they grow.
Veolia's main new activity is waste recycling and energy
efficiency, accounting for 2.5 billion euros of 2014 revenue.
Frerot expects that to grow to 3.8 billion by 2020, when the
global market will be worth about 30 billion euros.
A second major activity is water treatment for the oil and
gas industry, worth 1.6 billion euros now and seen growing to
3.5 billion as the global market grows to 20 billion.
Veolia's waste handling services for the mining and metals
industry, the agrifood business and toxic waste treatment, which
each generated 2014 revenue of between 0.8 and 1.1 billion
euros, should see revenue grow to between 1.2 and 1.6 billion by
2020 as those global markets grow to 10-20 billion.
The smallest of Veolia's new activities is nuclear
decommissioning, worth just 100 million in 2014 and seen growing
to 400 million by 2020 as the global market grows to 5 billion.
Frerot said it was unlikely Veolia would take over nuclear
group Areva's decommissioning activity, but the two
firms could cooperate, with Areva handling highly radioactive
waste and Veolia handling low-level waste.
Veolia's new focus puts it up against new competitors, such
as Suez Environnement. Other regional multi-services
firms include Singapore's SembCorp Industries, Italy's
Acea and Spain's FCC.
Veolia also increasingly competes with equipment makers like
General Electric, Siemens and Schneider
, and global energy specialists like Cofely
and Vinci Energies.
