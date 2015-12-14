* Veolia plans 10 pct dividend growth in next three years

* Seeks 600 million euros of additional savings

* Strategy focus on industrial clients and recycling

* Shares in Veolia rise 2.8 pct (Adds detail on cost savings, acquisitions)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Dec 14 French water and waste group Veolia said on Monday it plans to start paying higher dividends again as it expects core earnings to grow by around five percent over the next three years and sees scope for further savings.

After holding its dividend at 70 euro cents since 2011, the utility said it would pay 73 cents on 2015 earnings and boost dividends by about 10 percent a year in the next three years. That is in line with market expectations for a 1 euro dividend by 2018, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects revenue to grow 2-3 percent and core earnings by around 5 percent in the 2016-18 period.

Veolia announced a new goal for 600 million euros ($658 million) of cost savings. Nearly half would come from better operational performance, 35 percent from purchasing and 20 percent from lowering administrative costs.

The company had already completed a 750 million euro cost-saving plan ahead of schedule this year.

Chief Executive Antoine Frerot told reporters that in the next three years Veolia will focus on improving operational efficiency at its 10,000 or so plants, which include drinking and waste water plants, recycling and waste incineration plants, biogas plants and district heating networks.

Water, waste and heat are difficult to transport, which is why Veolia has a large number of plants close to its customers, unlike many other industrial companies of its size which typically some 50 to 100 much larger facilities.

"We are measuring the efficiency of all our plants, benchmarking practices at the best ones, and then using this to boost performance elsewhere," Frerot told a news conference.

Veolia said its two main objectives for 2018 were to achieve a near-doubling of net free cash flow to around 1 billion euros and grow current net income to more than 800 million.

Veolia expects about 2 percent annual revenue growth from its traditional municipal clients and around 5 percent from the industrial market.

The firm will focus more on industrial clients and seek stronger growth outside Europe. France now accounts for 22 percent of Veolia's turnover, from 40 percent in 2011.

Veolia is not planning major acquisitions or asset sales.

"Growth will be essentially organic and will be completed by a few small to medium-size external acquisitions," Frerot said.

Frerot said that small acquisitions up to about 100 million euros will be financed from ongoing investment budgets, while mid-sized investments, 200-500 million euros, will be financed by sales of assets.

"Veolia is now back in a virtuous circle," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Julie Arav said in a note.

Veolia shares were up 2.3 percent by 1410 GMT. ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan and Keith Weir)