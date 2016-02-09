PARIS Feb 9 Veolia Chief Executive
Antoine Frerot said on Tuesday the water and waste group had
resumed talks with French state-owned bank CDC about selling
Veolia's stake in their Transdev public transport joint venture.
"Talks with CDC have resumed, we hope to have an agreement
about exiting from Transdev by the end of this year," Frerot
told reporters.
Veolia and CDC each own 50 percent of Transdev. Veolia has
long wanted to sell all or part of its stake to CDC, but CDC
refused to buy it as long as Transdev owned troubled
France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM.
With the sale of SNCM to a Corsican firm late last year, the
path is now clear for Veolia to negotiate the conditions of its
exit from Transdev and the transport business, which is not core
for Veolia.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)