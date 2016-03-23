(Adds Veolia RIC code)

PARIS, March 23 French water and waste group Veolia and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) want to agree before this summer on selling Veolia's stake in their Transdev public transport joint venture, Transdev's head told Les Echos newspaper.

Transdev Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac told the French daily the company had appointed a bank to help look for one or more new shareholders who could buy part of Veolia's 50 percent stake.

He added that CDC, which owns 50 percent of Transdev, would keep a majority stake in the firm, the paper reported. He did not indicate in the Les Echos article by how much CDC wanted to boost its Transdev share.

CDC and Veolia had agreed a few years ago that Veolia would sell its stake to CDC, but that deal fell apart due to financial problems at Transdev unit SNCM, which CDC refused to acquire as part of the deal.

With SNCM now sold to a Corsican entrepreneur, CDC and Veolia have now resumed talks about unwinding their joint venture.

Janaillac also told Les Echos that Transdev's 2015 revenue was stable at 6.6 billion euros ($7.39 billion) while its net profit rose more than threefold to 82 million euros from 24 million in 2014.

Veolia has long wanted to sell its Transdev stake as the transport sector is no longer a core business for the water, waste and energy firm. Its chief executive, Antoine Frerot, said in February he hoped to have an agreement on exiting Transdev by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)