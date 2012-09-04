PARIS, Sept 4 French state-owned transport group
RATP, which operates the Paris Metro, is interested in buying
certain assets of transport group Veolia Transdev, French daily
Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing RATP Chief Executive
Pierre Mongin.
Mongin has agreed with the head of state-owned French
railway company SNCF to share out certain Veolia Transdev
assets, though the "decision is now in the hands of shareholders
and the government", the newspaper quoted him as saying.
Veolia Transdev is co-owned by Veolia Environnement
and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations
(CDC).
Veolia announced its withdrawal from transport as part of a
restructuring but disagreements over strategy with CDC, its
joint-venture partner, have been delaying the sale of Veolia
Transdev.
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Mark Potter)