PARIS, Sept 4 French state-owned transport group RATP, which operates the Paris Metro, is interested in buying certain assets of transport group Veolia Transdev, French daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing RATP Chief Executive Pierre Mongin.

Mongin has agreed with the head of state-owned French railway company SNCF to share out certain Veolia Transdev assets, though the "decision is now in the hands of shareholders and the government", the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Veolia Transdev is co-owned by Veolia Environnement and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC).

Veolia announced its withdrawal from transport as part of a restructuring but disagreements over strategy with CDC, its joint-venture partner, have been delaying the sale of Veolia Transdev. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Mark Potter)