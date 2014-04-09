By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, April 9 French transport firm Transdev
expects to return to profit this year, but sees no quick
solution for its troubled Mediterranean ferry unit SNCM, which
is blocking a reshuffle in Transdev shareholdings between Veolia
and state-owned bank CDC.
Transdev's 2013 net loss narrowed to 130 million euros ($179
million) from a restated 391 million loss in 2012. The loss was
mainly due to 107 million euros worth of writedowns related to
SNCM, which runs ferries between Corsica and mainland France.
At the presentation of the firm's 2013 earnings, Transdev
CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said a partial sale of Veolia's 50
percent stake in Transdev to its joint-venture partner CDC
remained conditional on the sale of Transdev's 66 percent stake
in SNCM, as CDC does not want to take it over.
Norway's Siem Shipping confirmed earlier this
month it was in talks with Transdev about a possible acquisition
of SNCM, but Janaillac declined to comment on these talks.
He added that Transdev was willing to sell SNCM for a
symbolic sum and to abandon its 77 million euro claim against
the ferry operator in order to facilitate a takeover.
Janaillac - like Veolia and CDC before him - said Transdev
would not put any more money into SNCM and said its long-term
business plan was not credible.
"We do not believe in SNCM's strategic plan, as it is based
on forecasts that are too optimistic about traffic growth,"
Janaillac said.
He added that at the moment nobody had found a credible
legal solution for European Commission's request for SNCM to
repay two chunks of state aid.
"This is a lethal menace for the company (SNCM)," he said.
Last year, the European Commission ordered France to recover
440 million euros in illegal state aid from SNCM. The French
state is appealing that order.
Late in 2012, Veolia agreed to sell a 10 percent Transdev
stake to CDC, which would make CDC the leading shareholder with
a 60 percent stake. Veolia has said it wants to reduce its stake
further to 20 percent as it focuses on its core water, waste and
energy businesses.
But the deal was conditional on Veolia taking SNCM out of
Transdev and lapsed in October 2013.
The stalemate over SNCM is an irritant for the French
government and has become a factor in the leadership challenge
faced by Veolia CEO Antoine Frerot.
CDC, Veolia's largest shareholder with an 8.85 percent
stake, last month abstained in a boardroom vote to renew
Frerot's CEO mandate, following an attempt to oust Frerot.
The French state, which also has a 25 percent direct stake
in SNCM, provided SNCM with a 30 million euro loan late last
year and is keen to find a solution that protects the 2,600 jobs
at the company ahead of European elections in May.
Legal experts say putting SNCM under court protection is the
only way to shield SNCM from the European Commission's claim,
but SNCM's management and unions reject that option.
