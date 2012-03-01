PARIS, March 1 Veolia Environnement
expects to have mostly sold its stake in transport
joint venture Veolia Transdev this year, the head of the
restructuring French utility said on Thursday.
Veolia said it was in exclusive negotiations with an
undisclosed investor to sell its 50 percent stake in Veolia
Transdev, which it owns with French state investment bank CDC.
"The discussions, in agreement with the CDC, should soon
allow us, I hope, to meet our commitment to pull out of our
public transport activity," Chief Executive Antoine Frerot told
a conference call with journalists to discuss the group's 2011
earnings.
Though too early to give a detailed calendar, Frerot added
he was "very confident" the group could realise a "good part" of
the sale.
Frerot declined to answer questions about his position in
the group after he survived a failed board coup.
