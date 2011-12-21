PARIS Dec 21 Transport company Veolia
Transdev, jointly owned by Veolia Environnement and
French state bank Caisse des Depots, said on Wednesday it had
won more than 3 billion euros ($3.93 billion) in contracts for
the fourth quarter.
Citing deals including bus contracts in the U.S. and South
America and local transport in France, Veolia Transdev said in a
statement the combined value for the quarter was "3.02 billion
euros" for the full lifespan of the contracts.
Veolia is seeking to exit the transport joint venture as
part of a plan to shed assets and reduce debt.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
