PARIS Dec 21 Transport company Veolia Transdev, jointly owned by Veolia Environnement and French state bank Caisse des Depots, said on Wednesday it had won more than 3 billion euros ($3.93 billion) in contracts for the fourth quarter.

Citing deals including bus contracts in the U.S. and South America and local transport in France, Veolia Transdev said in a statement the combined value for the quarter was "3.02 billion euros" for the full lifespan of the contracts.

Veolia is seeking to exit the transport joint venture as part of a plan to shed assets and reduce debt. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)