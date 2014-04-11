(Adds second source, background)
By Geert De Clercq and Jean-Francois Rosnoblet
PARIS, April 11 French transport firm Transdev,
a joint venture between Veolia Environnement and
state-owned bank CDC, will propose a new chairman of the board
for its ferry unit SNCM, two sources familiar with the situation
said on Friday.
At a board meeting of Societe Nationale Maritime Corse
Mediterranee (SNCM) in Paris on Monday, Transdev will call for a
shareholders' meeting to dismiss Gerard Couturier and replace
him with Transdev Secretary-General Jerome Nanty, a source close
to Transdev said.
Couturier is one of seven Transdev representatives on the
14-strong SNCM board, but he has voted against Transdev
proposals in recent meetings, the source said.
"Transdev wants to be able to exercise its rights as a
majority shareholder," the source said.
The shareholders' meeting should be held in coming weeks.
A second source familiar with the situation also said that
Transdev wants to dismiss Couturier.
Couturier could not immediately be reached for comment.
Veolia has proposed that SNCM go under court protection to
shield itself from a European Commission order to repay 440
million euros ($611 million) of state aid, which would bankrupt
the company and put its 2,600 jobs at risk.
Transdev owns 66 percent of SNCM, the French state 25
percent and the ferry operator's staff 9 percent.
Veolia, CDC and Transdev have said they will put no more
money into SNCM, which is being kept afloat with a 30 million
euro loan the French state provided late last year.
At Transdev's 2013 earnings presentation this week, Chief
Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac said Transdev was willing to sell
SNCM for a symbolic sum and to abandon its claims against the
ferry operator in order to facilitate a takeover.
Transdev is in talks with Norway's Siem Shipping
about a sale of SNCM, but an agreement would be conditional on
finding a solution whereby Siem is not held liable to repay the
subsidy claim.
A solution for SNCM is a precondition for Veolia's plan to
sell part of its Transdev stake to CDC, as CDC does not want to
take over Transdev with SNCM. Lack of progress on SNCM has
blocked a Veolia-CDC Transdev transaction for more than a year.
At the end of 2012, Veolia agreed with CDC to cut its
Transdev stake to 40 percent while CDC would become the leading
shareholder with 60 percent.
Veolia wants to get out of the transport sector and
eventually reduce its Transdev stake to 20 percent as it focuses
on its core water, waste and energy businesses.
($1 = 0.7201 Euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq in Paris and Jean-Francois
Rosnoblet in Marseille; editing by Mark John and Anthony Barker)