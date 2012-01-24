PARIS Jan 24 French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) could lift its stake in transport company Veolia Transdev, jointly held with French utility Veolia Environnement , to 55 percent from 50 percent, French newspaper Les Echos said on Tuesday.

The paper did not cite any sources, only saying that "some observers" had "brought up" that possibility as Veolia Environnement is trying to sell its stake in the transport unit as part of a restructuring, and use the proceeds to cut debt.

The search for a buyer has been complicated by French president Nicolas Sarkozy's decision to postpone the nomination of a successor to CDC's head Augustin de Romanet, whose mandate ends on March 7, Les Echos said.

Veolia and CDC declined to comment.

Unions at CDC, which has a veto power on the new shareholder, called last week for de Romanet to stay at the head of the institution between March 7 and the appointment of a successor after the presidential elections.

Uncertainty over the new shareholder could place Veolia Transdev in a delicate position with regard to certain contract bids, and lead to losses of market share, the newspaper said.

Les Echos referred to an interview with French magazine "Ville, Rail & Transports", in which de Romanet said it was important for Veolia Transdev to present itself to local authorities with stable shareholders as contracts for big transport networks are coming up for renewal in the second half of 2012.

Veolia Environnement announced early in December its intention to sell its transport business, one of its four core activities. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Mark Potter)