PARIS Jan 24 French state bank Caisse des
Depots (CDC) could lift its stake in transport company Veolia
Transdev, jointly held with French utility Veolia Environnement
, to 55 percent from 50 percent, French newspaper Les
Echos said on Tuesday.
The paper did not cite any sources, only saying that "some
observers" had "brought up" that possibility as Veolia
Environnement is trying to sell its stake in the transport unit
as part of a restructuring, and use the proceeds to cut debt.
The search for a buyer has been complicated by French
president Nicolas Sarkozy's decision to postpone the nomination
of a successor to CDC's head Augustin de Romanet, whose mandate
ends on March 7, Les Echos said.
Veolia and CDC declined to comment.
Unions at CDC, which has a veto power on the new
shareholder, called last week for de Romanet to stay at the head
of the institution between March 7 and the appointment of a
successor after the presidential elections.
Uncertainty over the new shareholder could place Veolia
Transdev in a delicate position with regard to certain contract
bids, and lead to losses of market share, the newspaper said.
Les Echos referred to an interview with French magazine
"Ville, Rail & Transports", in which de Romanet said it was
important for Veolia Transdev to present itself to local
authorities with stable shareholders as contracts for big
transport networks are coming up for renewal in the second half
of 2012.
Veolia Environnement announced early in December its
intention to sell its transport business, one of its four core
activities.
