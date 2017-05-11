(Corrects currency in earnings and revenue figures as dollars,
not euros)
AMSTERDAM May 11 Veon Ltd, the
Dutch-based telecommunications company formerly known as
Vimpelcom, on Thursday fell to a loss for the first quarter as
it struggles to reinvent itself as a vendor of software services
by mobile.
The company reported a net loss of $11 million from
continuing operations compared to a profit of $37 million a year
earlier.
Revenues rose by 13 percent to $2.28 billion, entirely due
to acquisitions.
Set up in Russia 24 years ago, Vimpelcom is dominated by
LetterOne, the investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman, and has operations in Russia, Eastern Europe and
Central Asia.
It is also active in markets stretching from Italy and
Algeria to Bangladesh, Pakistan and Laos and serves more than
200 million customers.
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)