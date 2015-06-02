(Adds confirmation from source, Bpifrance declining to comment)
PARIS, June 2 The French government's Bpifrance
sovereign wealth fund could take a stake of between 10 percent
and 30 percent in Verallia as part of a sale of the European
glass bottle maker by Saint-Gobain, a source familiar
with the matter said, confirming a report by Le Monde.
Bpifrance is willing to participate alongside whichever
industrial group or investment fund is eventually chosen to take
over Verallia, which Saint-Gobain has put up for sale, French
daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said the French building materials group was
expecting firm offers for the unit by Tuesday.
Saint-Gobain and Bpifrance declined to comment.
