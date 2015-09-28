(Adds details, shares)
Sept 28 Verastem Inc said it would wind
down studies testing its lead therapy in development for
mesothelioma cancer, sending the company's shares down by half
in premarket trading.
The company said on Monday it would halt a mid-stage study
of VS-6063 to treat a cancer that affects the internal wall of
organs, after a review showed the therapy was not effective
enough to continue studies.
Verastem is also testing VS-6063 to treat a form of lung
cancer and ovarian cancer. It has two other experimental cancer
therapies.
The company said it would focus its resources on other
programs in its pipeline. It had $131.5 million in cash and cash
equivalents as of June 30.
Verastem's shares fell 50.62 percent to $2.80 in trading
before the bell on Monday.
Up to Friday's close, the Needham, Massachusetts-based
company's stock had fallen 38 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)