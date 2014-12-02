UPDATE 2-Sweden's Ericsson faces painful overhaul as it plunges into loss
* Shares down 3.2 percent (Adds CEO comment, analyst and banker comments, background)
Dec 2 Verbicom SA :
* Its unit Versim SA signs a deal for over 950,000 zlotys to deliver advanced mobile phones to German distributor Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 3.2 percent (Adds CEO comment, analyst and banker comments, background)
* FBI awards Mantech $220 million contract to protect mission-critical information systems for law enforcement community