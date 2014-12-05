UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
Dec 5 Verbicom SA :
* Its unit Versim SA gets order for delivery of mobile phones worth over 610,000 zlotys from German business partner Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 17 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd