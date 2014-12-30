BRIEF-Seven Seas Holdings to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
Dec 30 Verbicom SA :
* Its unit, Versim SA, receives 420,000 zlotys ($118,400) order for delivery of advanced mobile phones from a distributor in Austria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5461 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
April 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd: