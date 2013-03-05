VIENNA, March 5 Austrian hydropower provider Verbund named Peter Kollmann of Bank of America's Merrill Lynch as its new finance chief on Tuesday.

Kollmann, 50, is vice chairman of corporate and investment banking for EMEA for Merrill based in Frankfurt.

Three existing board members including Chief Executive Wolfgang Anzengruber had their terms extended until the end of 2018.

Currently, Anzengruber is both CEO and finance chief of Verbund.