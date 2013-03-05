BRIEF-Emlak Konut REIT uses 750.0 mln lira credit from various banks
* 750.0 MILLION LIRA CREDIT / FINANCING SUPPORT HAS BEEN USED FROM VARIOUS BANKS Source text for Eikon:
VIENNA, March 5 Austrian hydropower provider Verbund named Peter Kollmann of Bank of America's Merrill Lynch as its new finance chief on Tuesday.
Kollmann, 50, is vice chairman of corporate and investment banking for EMEA for Merrill based in Frankfurt.
Three existing board members including Chief Executive Wolfgang Anzengruber had their terms extended until the end of 2018.
Currently, Anzengruber is both CEO and finance chief of Verbund.
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marc Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.