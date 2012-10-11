VIENNA Oct 11 Austrian energy group Verbund will sell its 49 percent stake in local energy services provider Energie Klagenfurt GmbH (EKG) to majority owner Stadtwerke Klagenfurt for around 70 million euros ($90 million), Verbund said on Thursday.

"The transfer of shares is planned to be completed in 2012 and will have a slightly favourable effect on the Verbund group result," it said in a statement. ($1=0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)