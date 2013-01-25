ISTANBUL Jan 25 The Turkish competition board said on Friday it had approved the transfer of Austrian hydropower company Verbund's stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa to Germany's biggest energy group E.ON.

Verbund, which is divesting non-core assets, said in December it was swapping its 50 percent stake in Enerjisa for E.ON's interest in eight run-of-river plants in Germany plus other assets.

Enerjisa's other half is owned by Turkey's Sabanci Holding . (Writing by Daren Butler)