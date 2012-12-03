* E.ON to acquire Verbund's 50 pct stake in Enerjisa * Verbund to acquire E.ON interest in 8 German hydro plants * Each side of transaction worth more than 1 bln eur (Adds details, background) VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Dec 3 Germany's biggest energy group E.ON pushed ahead with its foreign expansion on Monday, agreeing to take over a stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa form Austrian hydropower company Verbund. Verbund, which is divesting non-core assets, will swap its 50 percent stake in Enerjisa for E.ON's interest in eight run-of-river plants in Germany plus other assets, Verbund said in a statement late on Monday. Enerjisa's other half is owned by Turkey's Sabanci Holding . "With this transaction, Verbund reinforces its position in Germany, its most important international market, and in its core technology hydropower generation," Verbund said. A spokeswoman for Verbund said each side of the deal was worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion). An E.ON spokesman confirmed the agreement and said the company would give more details on Tuesday. Sources had told Reuters in November that the deal was coming and that the whole transaction would be worth more than $1 billion. Battered by Germany's decision to pull out of nuclear power, high levels of debt and stagnating energy demand in Europe, E.ON is desperate to tap fast-growing markets and has said in the past that Turkey was a target region. The company in January had agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Brazil's MPX Energia, teaming up with Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista to build the largest privately held network of power plants in Brazil. E.ON's still generates a large part of its core earnings in Europe, which, including Russia, accounted for about 46 percent of the group's nine-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). E.ON - whose name bears an intended resemblance to the ancient Greek word for eternity - has chosen a more selective and less pricey strategy in its recent foreign expansion. Analysts have criticised E.ON's poor track record when it comes to takeovers, pointing to billions of writedowns it had to book on overpriced acquisitions in recent years. After a failed attempt to buy Spanish peer Endesa in 2007, E.ON spent about 10 billion euros on plants and other activities in Spain, Italy, France, Turkey and Poland owned by Italy's Enel and Spain's Acciona. The deal backfired when Europe's sovereign debt crisis broke out, dampening demand in southern Europe and forcing E.ON to book 2.6 billion euros in writedowns in late 2010, and another 3 billion a year later. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber in Vienna, Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)