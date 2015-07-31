(Adds Carinthia finance chief)
VIENNA, July 31 Austrian utility Verbund
said it was keen to take over smaller rival Kelag by
buying out the stake of the country's Carinthia province, which
is burdened by debt guarantees for defunct lender Hypo Alpe
Adria.
However Carinthia's finance chief said any sale was out of
the question.
Verbund already holds 35 percent of Kelag, while Carinthia
owns more than half of a holding company that has a majority
stake in the utility.
"They (Carinthia) know we want to buy," Verbund Chief
Executive Wolfgang Anzengruber said in an interview published in
Austrian newspaper Die Presse on Friday. "It would be
interesting to get the majority."
Carinthia guarantees around 11 billion euros ($12 billion)
of Hypo Alpe Adria debt, but has an annual budget of only around
2.2 billion euros. Hypo's creditors this week received support
from Austria's highest court which overturned a law that had
cancelled nearly 1 billion euros of debt with Carinthian
guarantees, piling on more pressure on the province to deal with
its financial burden.
"Carinthia will have to get money from somewhere,"
Anzengruber said.
But Carinthia's finance chief Gaby Schaunig said: "Any sale
of stakes in Kelag is out of the question ... a sale is not
possible due to legal reasons and makes no economic sense."
She did not elaborate on that, but added that Anzengruber
should not make "public speculations".
German utility RWE holds 49 percent of the holding
company that controls Kelag, and also separately holds a 13
percent direct stake in the utility.
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char)