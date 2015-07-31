(Adds Carinthia finance chief)

VIENNA, July 31 Austrian utility Verbund said it was keen to take over smaller rival Kelag by buying out the stake of the country's Carinthia province, which is burdened by debt guarantees for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

However Carinthia's finance chief said any sale was out of the question.

Verbund already holds 35 percent of Kelag, while Carinthia owns more than half of a holding company that has a majority stake in the utility.

"They (Carinthia) know we want to buy," Verbund Chief Executive Wolfgang Anzengruber said in an interview published in Austrian newspaper Die Presse on Friday. "It would be interesting to get the majority."

Carinthia guarantees around 11 billion euros ($12 billion) of Hypo Alpe Adria debt, but has an annual budget of only around 2.2 billion euros. Hypo's creditors this week received support from Austria's highest court which overturned a law that had cancelled nearly 1 billion euros of debt with Carinthian guarantees, piling on more pressure on the province to deal with its financial burden.

"Carinthia will have to get money from somewhere," Anzengruber said.

But Carinthia's finance chief Gaby Schaunig said: "Any sale of stakes in Kelag is out of the question ... a sale is not possible due to legal reasons and makes no economic sense."

She did not elaborate on that, but added that Anzengruber should not make "public speculations".

German utility RWE holds 49 percent of the holding company that controls Kelag, and also separately holds a 13 percent direct stake in the utility.

($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char)