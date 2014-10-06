* To sell two plants to KKR for around 150 mln eur book
value
* Deal to close by year-end pending regulatory approval
* Verbund shares up 1.3 pct
* Company confirms guidance, dividend plans
(Adds CFO comments, background)
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Oct 6 U.S. private equity firm KKR
has agreed to buy two French power plants from Austria's
Verbund for around 150 million euros ($188 million),
helping the utility draw a line under a foray into France that
left it nursing losses.
Verbund started operations in France in 2009, seeking out
better prices and a transition into renewable energy. It
invested 650 million euros in the Pont-sur-Sambre and Toul
gas-fired plants, but saw margins squeezed by high gas prices
and low wholesale power prices.
Hydropower-focused Verbund considered mothballing both
plants, and put them up for sale earlier this year. It said on
Monday that it now expects to sign a sale agreement with KKR
within days, and to close the deal before the end of the year.
"With this transaction, Verbund strengthens the core
business, reinforces its position as a producer of renewable
energy in Europe and concludes its involvement in the French
electricity market," Verbund said in a statement.
Like other European utilities, Verbund is struggling with
electricity prices dampened by weak demand and overcapacity
-exacerbated by generous German subsidies for wind and solar
power.
These have made gas plants, in particular, uneconomical.
Utilities across Europe have sought to divest or mothball
underperforming gas-fired power plants.
KKR, though, follows a trail of opportunistic investors -
largely trading houses and investment funds - who have sought to
snap up the plants placed on the block, betting on regular
earnings and rising power prices.
Harlan Cherniak, of KKR Credit's Special Situations team,
said the deal was part of a wider energy investment strategy.
"As many countries go through major changes in their energy
provision, we believe that such assets will make a considerable
contribution to energy security... especially as it relates to
available capacity during peak times," Cherniak said.
CUTTING LOSSES
The Pont-sur-Sambre and Toul plants will be sold for close
to their book value, which stood at a combined 150 million euros
as of June.
"(Selling the plants) helps us to reduce (the) losses which
we have in the thermal power business. This transaction means
that our French losses are eliminated from 2015 onwards," Chief
Financial Officer Peter Kollmann told Reuters.
"The fact that we're now selling the assets is the best
outcome for Verbund."
Verbund said the deal would have no impact on its earnings
guidance. Kollmann confirmed Verbund expected net income for
this year to reach 70 million euros, and expected to distribute
a dividend of around 20 cents per share.
"Hydro in Austria has been above average and we think that
our guidance is well supported," Kollmann said.
Verbund in July slashed its 2014 earnings forecasts due to
low water levels in its hydro dams, a difficult business
environment and expenses for closing power plants.
In February, it had warned it would miss market expectations
for its 2014 results as it expected a negative market
environment for European utilities to continue.
Verbund shares rose 1.3 percent to 15.34 euros at 1400 GMT.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields and
Clara Ferreira Marques)