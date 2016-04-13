VIENNA, April 13 Hydropower-focused Austrian
utility Verbund expects to make profits in the coming
years despite a slump in wholesale electricity prices, although
it will reassess its dividend policy, finance chief Peter
Kollmann said on Wednesday.
Verbund, 51 percent owned by the state, has been hit by low
prices in Europe's electricity market, which it blames on
overcapacity and subsidies for other renewable energy sources.
"Of course we have to take measures to buffer the fall in
electricity prices ... In addition to cost cuts and possible
cuts in investments, we must also reassess our future dividend
policy," Kollmann said at a shareholder meeting.
"Nevertheless, we expect to make a profit in the coming
years," he added, without giving details.
The group forecast earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would this year fall to
750 million euros ($847 million) from 889 million euros in 2015.
($1 = 0.8852 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Shadia
Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)