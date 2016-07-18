(Adds detail, quote, background, share price)
VIENNA, July 18 Austrian hydropower producer
Verbund on Monday raised its outlook for the year
based on cost savings and favourable developments in the
electricity business but said it planned to cut costs further
and scale back dividend payments.
Verbund raised its forecast for full-year earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to roughly
840 million euros ($927.6 million) from 750 million. It lifted
its net profit goal to about 270 million euros from 230 million.
But the company, which is 51 percent state-owned, also
slashed its planned dividend payout ratio for 2016 to 30 percent
of adjusted net profit. Its last payout ratio was 45 percent.
"We are also informing the public about the key points of
the new programme to reduce costs and increase efficiency:
Besides the reduction in expenses and efficiency improvements,
the measures under this programme also include a further
reduction of approximately 175 jobs by 2020," Verbund said.
The company said its improved outlook was partly due to
higher profit in its grid division, which intervenes in power
plant operations to ensure grid stability and prevent or
counteract excess flows.
In an effort to improve its free cash flow and reduce its
debt, however, it also said it would reduce capital expenditure
for 2016-2019 to 1 billion euros from 1.5 billion euros. Its
shares rose on the news and were up 3.1 percent at 1102 GMT.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely and
Adrian Croft)