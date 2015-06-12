VIENNA, June 12 The chief executive of hydropower-focused utility Verbund believes German-traded power prices could double to 60 euros ($67.08) per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the long term, once German nuclear power plants go offline as planned.

German wholesale electricity prices for delivery throughout next year on the Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX) currently stand at around 31.50 euros/MWh.

"In the long term we expect between 50 and 60 euros per megawatt-hour," Wolfgang Anzengruber told journalists on Friday, adding this depended on moderate growth rates and on Germany sticking to its plan to exit nuclear power.

He did not provide further details.

In 2008, a megawatt-hour cost 75 euros, but Anzengruber said he didn't see prices returning to that level. Verbund is struggling with electricity prices dampened by weak demand and overcapacity -- exacerbated by German subsidies for wind and solar power.

Still, Anzengruber reiterated Verbund's full-year outlook of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 770 million euros and net profit of 180 million euros.

"Verbund has never made losses and will not make losses in the future," Anzengruber said.

($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)