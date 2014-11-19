Nov 19 Vereinigte Filzfabriken AG :

* Says revenues and overall performance for 9 months were significantly higher than the previous year and forecast

* Says due to positive performance, lower materials ratio and reduced personnel cost ratio, a higher EBIT was achieved in 9 months compared to last year

* Expects to achieve 2014 revenues and operating profits year above previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: