Sept 22 Veresen Inc said it would buy
Global Infrastructure Partners's 50 percent convertible
preferred interest in Ruby pipeline system for $1.43 billion.
The company, which operates pipelines and gas-processing
facilities, said the pipeline has a capacity of about 1.5
billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), with a potential to expand
to 2 bcf/d.
El Paso Pipeline Partners, a unit of Kinder Morgan Inc
, holds the remaining 50 percent interest in the
pipeline, which delivers U.S. Rockies natural gas to markets in
the western United States, through a common equity interest.
