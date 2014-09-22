CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 22 Veresen Inc,
a Canadian pipeline company developing the Jordan Cove liquefied
natural gas facility in Oregon, said on Monday it has agreed to
acquire Global Infrastructure Partners' half interest in the
Ruby pipeline system for $1.43 billion.
Calgary-based Veresen will become Kinder Morgan Inc's
equal partner in the Ruby line, which carries as much as
1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas 680 miles (1,100
km) from the Opal, Wyoming hub to the Malin hub in southern
Oregon. From there the gas will travel by a new pipeline to
Jordan Cove.
Veresen is acquiring Global Infrastructure's convertible
preferred shares, which can be converted into common shares at
its option. Kinder Morgan will remain as operator of the
pipeline.
"This is a rare opportunity to acquire a large interest in a
core U.S. pipeline asset," Don Althoff, Veresen's chief
executive, said in a statement. Ruby is an ideal fit for Veresen
... and provides significant future added upside related to our
Jordan Cove LNG project."
To pay for the project, Veresen will sell 48.8 million of
subscription receipts priced at C$16.40 each to a group of
underwriters led by Scotiabank that will raise about C$800
million ($730 million). Each receipt can be converted into a
Veresen share once the deal closes in the fourth quarter. The
remainder of cost will be funded by debt.
Veresen shares were halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in
advance of the news and ended the day at C$17.17, down 26
Canadian cents.
Veresen was advised by CIBC World Markets and Scotiabank.
(1 US dollar = 1.1026 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)