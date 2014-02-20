CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Veresen Inc said on Thursday that Canada's National Energy Board had approved its request for a license to export natural gas for a U.S. liquefied natural gas project.

The company, which operates pipelines and gas-processing facilities, said the board had approved a license to ship 1.55 billion cubic feet per day of gas to its Jordan Cove LNG project at Coos Bay, Oregon.

While seven proposed LNG projects planned for British Columbia's northern Pacific coast have received LNG-export licenses, Veresen's approval is the first for shipping Canadian gas for a U.S. project.

The gas will be shipped via existing pipelines to the Malin Hub in southern Oregon. From there, a planned 232-mile (370-km) line will take the gas to the Jordan Cove site.

The Jordan Cove project will supply 6 million tonnes of gas per year to Asian markets.