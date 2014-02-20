Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Veresen Inc said on Thursday that Canada's National Energy Board had approved its request for a license to export natural gas for a U.S. liquefied natural gas project.
The company, which operates pipelines and gas-processing facilities, said the board had approved a license to ship 1.55 billion cubic feet per day of gas to its Jordan Cove LNG project at Coos Bay, Oregon.
While seven proposed LNG projects planned for British Columbia's northern Pacific coast have received LNG-export licenses, Veresen's approval is the first for shipping Canadian gas for a U.S. project.
The gas will be shipped via existing pipelines to the Malin Hub in southern Oregon. From there, a planned 232-mile (370-km) line will take the gas to the Jordan Cove site.
The Jordan Cove project will supply 6 million tonnes of gas per year to Asian markets.
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched its version of GlaxoSmithKline's asthma inhaler Advair on Thursday and, in an unusual move, also introduced the authorized generic of its own drug.