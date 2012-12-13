Dec 13 Credit card swipe machine maker VeriFone
Systems Inc forecast smaller-than-expected earnings for
the current quarter after reporting a lower fourth-quarter
profit as a fire in its Brazilian unit hurt sales.
Shares of the company fell 7 percent to $30.81 in extended
trading on Thursday.
VeriFone expects adjusted net income of between 70 cents to
73 cents per share for the first quarter ending Jan. 31.
Analysts were expecting 75 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $27 million, or 24 cents per share, for
the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $198.8 million, or $1.84
per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose 18 percent to $485.4 million.