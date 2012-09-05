BRIEF-Village Farms International and Emerald Health form joint venture for large-scale greenhouse cannabis production
* Village Farms International and Emerald Health form joint venture for large-scale greenhouse cannabis production
Sept 5 Shares of Verifone Systems fell 10 percent to $30.95 a share in after-hours trading after the company reported results.
* Village Farms International and Emerald Health form joint venture for large-scale greenhouse cannabis production
* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - revised its expectations for quarter ending June 30, 2017