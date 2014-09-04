(Corrects dateline to Sept 4 from Sept 2)

Sept 4 VeriFone Systems Inc, a maker of credit card swipe machines, reported a 14 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand for devices that can accept credit cards embedded with chips.

The net loss attributable to the company's stockholders increased to $29 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from a loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier as expenses rose about 21 percent.

Revenue rose to $476 million from $416 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)