MHP S.A. announces invitation to purchase notes for cash
May 27 Verimark Holdings Ltd
* Revenues down 5,2% to R430,5 million (2013: r454,1 million)
* Headline earnings R17,6 million (2013: r8,7 million)
* Headline EPS at 16,9 cents (2013: 8,4 cents)
* Profit before tax r23,4 million (2013: r15,3 million)
Not to declare a dividend in order to continue to improve group's cash position
SHANGHAI, April 18 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will start testing hydrogen fuel-cell cars in China from October, part of an effort to determine the feasibility of selling its Mirai hydrogen electric passenger car in the market.