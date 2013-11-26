BRIEF-Flap Kongre proposes stock dividend by 25 percent
* Proposes stock dividend by 25 percent Source text for Eikon:
STOCKHOLM Nov 26 Veripos Inc : * Hexagon holds 21.5 per cent of the shares of Veripos * HEXAGON SAYS CONTEMPLATES TO PURCHASE UP TO 3,900,000
ADDITIONAL SHARES, REPRESENTING 11.8 PER CENT OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF
VERIPOS, FOR NOK 34 PER SHARE Link to full statement: r.reuters.com/fyd94v
* Proposes stock dividend by 25 percent Source text for Eikon:
* Fy net loss group share 5.4 million euros ($5.9 million) versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago
* Acquires remaining 20 percent stake in Isolutiondesign Srl for 224,000 euros, reaches 100 percent stake in Isolutiondesign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)