Nov 18 Veris Gold Corp : * Announces public offering * Each unit, at a price of $0.475per unit, will comprise one share of co and

one-quarter of one share purchase warrant * Intends to use porion of net proceeds of offering to make payments under

Also offering flow-through units at a price of $0.525 per flow-through unit