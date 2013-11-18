BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Veris Gold Corp : * Announces public offering * Each unit, at a price of $0.475per unit, will comprise one share of co and
one-quarter of one share purchase warrant * Intends to use porion of net proceeds of offering to make payments under
forward gold purchase agreement to which co is a party * Also offering flow-through units at a price of $0.525 per flow-through unit * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: