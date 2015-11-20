(Updates to add Morgan Stanley declined to comment)
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON Nov 20 Banks are set to take significant
losses on a big part of a $14 billion pipeline of leveraged
buyout loans for US companies after a $5.6 billion debt
financing for software company Veritas was pulled and another
loan for retailer Belk struggles.
The postponement of the $5.6 billion loan and bond deal for
Veritas, which backs Carlyle's $8 billion buyout of the
business, sent shockwaves through the market last week.
The deal was pulled on Tuesday after leads Bank of America
Merrill Lynch (BoAML) and Morgan Stanley and six other banks
failed to place a $1.5 billion term loan which was offered as
low as 92 percent of face value, investors said.
The withdrawal of Veritas could delay the multi-billion
dollar loan pipeline as the banks review their underwriting
commitments.
It will also cause losses as they mark the stuck deal to
market and allocate expensive capital against the term loan and
a CCC-rated rated $1.775 billion bridge loan to a high-yield
bond issue.
The bridge loan may prove particularly expensive as
regulations require that the banks hold capital equal to twice
the amount of CCC-rated rated paper
"The underwriters are looking at a pretty horrible
situation. It's a big hit," a leveraged finance head said.
A $1.5 billion term loan backing Sycamore's purchase of Belk
is also coming under strain. Discounts on Belk's deal were
widened to 89 percent of face value last Wednesday from an
initial level of 98-98.5.
The main lenders on that deal, as for Veritas, are Morgan
Stanley and BoAML, which have high exposure levels to the $14
billion pipeline.
A smaller loan for Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority was also
reduced to $380 million from $410 million on Thursday. Pricing
was widened to 1,050bp over Libor from 850bp and the discount
moved out to 93 percent from 98 percent in a further sign that
investors are taking a harder line.
Unfortunately for underwriters, markets are now only open to
highly-rated companies with lower leverage levels. Investors are
taking a black or white view as they focus on credit
fundamentals and take a dim view of any decline in earnings as
they try to protect portfolios.
Banks' capacity for new deal-making could also be reduced
until Veritas is cleared.
"This should curb banks' ability to underwrite new deals; it
will be on the books," a senior loan investor said.
BoAML and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
HOW MANY MORE?
Syndication of some of the loans that have already been
underwritten may be postponed until early 2016 as the markets
take an early Christmas break and pricing is likely to rise.
"Veritas is a major problem but the banks should be able to
wear one deal. The question is - how many of them have they
got?" a senior investor said.
Investors are also highlighting a $700 million loan for
technology firm eBay Enterprise as a potential issue. The deal,
which is led by Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, backs the
company's buyout by Sterling Partners and Permira.
Other deals in the pipeline include two large buyout loans
for software companies - a $2.2 billion deal for software maker
Solera Energy, which also includes bonds and has been solely
underwritten by Goldman Sachs, and a $2.025 billion deal for
software company SolarWinds, which is underwritten by Goldman
Sachs, Credit Suisse, Macquarie and Nomura.
Both deals are now expected to be syndicated next year, a
senior loan investor said.
HARD BARGAIN
With billions of dollars of Veritas debt to sell and the $14
billion LBO pipeline looming as low secondary prices continue to
pose a threat to new issues, investors are likely to drive a
hard bargain on a clearing price.
With the acquisition set to fund on January 1, the banks may
choose to hold the financing until the markets improve in the
first quarter, but they will be under pressure from US
regulators to de-risk quickly and sell their exposure, investors
said.
Investors are confident that a clearing price will be found
but the levels could be extremely painful for the two banks. Two
investors said that they were interested in buying the loan at
around 70 percent of face value and one expressed interest in a
bond that is part of the financing at 50 percent.
"You will see this in banks' capital ratios and earnings.
They will have to declare to the Federal Reserve now and show it
by year-end," a senior loan investor said.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Harrison in New York and
Robert Smith in London. Editing by Matthew Davies)