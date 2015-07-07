(Adds background, context on the company)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 7 Software security company Symantec Corp
is in talks to sell its Veritas data storage business
to private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The exact status of the talks could not be learned.
Bloomberg News reported earlier that Symantec was nearing a deal
to sell Veritas to Carlyle for between $7 billion and $8
billion, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The Reuters source asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Symantec did not immediately
respond to a request for comment, while Carlyle declined to
comment.
Symantec shares rose 2.64 percent in after-hours trading,
after closing up 0.5 percent, at $22.79, in regular trade on the
Nasdaq.
Symantec has been seeking buyers for Veritas for several
months but interest from potential buyers had been limited
because of a tax burden associated with splitting the company.
Symantec had been planning separate its business focused on
corporate and consumer security software, which had $4.2 billion
in revenue last year, from Veritas, which has about $2.5 billion
in revenue. It announced the tax-free spinoff last October.
Investor pressure has been building on legacy technology
companies such as Symantec to become more agile and capitalize
on faster-growing businesses, whether it's through corporate
breakups or divestitures.
In addition to Symantec, Hewlett-Packard Co and eBay
Inc have announced major breakups and spinoffs, and
more could be on the way. Activist investor Elliott Management
has been pressuring EMC Corp to sell its stake in VMWare
and has urged Citrix Systems to create more
shareholder value and sell some of its businesses.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional
reporitng by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Leslie Adler)