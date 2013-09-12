NEW YORK, Sept 12 (IFR) - Verizon's new US$49 billion bonds
soared in secondary trading on Thursday, meaning tens of
millions in potential profits for investors who got in on the
largest corporate bond issue ever.
The telecoms giant awed the bond market with the offering on
Wednesday, and by midday Thursday the new issue had rocketed up
as much as seven-plus points in dollar price.
The eight different maturities of the massive deal were all
trading at least 45 basis points (bp) tighter than Wednesday's
pricing, with some tightening as much as 80bp.
The US$15 billion 30-year tranche, where investors get the
biggest bang for their buck because of the long maturity, was
trading at US$107.467, giving it a spread of 219bp over Treasury
bonds versus a 265bp spread at pricing.
That represents roughly a US$64 million potential profit for
any investors that were allocated US$1 billion of the 30-year
Verizon bonds.
According to market sources, there were at least two US$1bn
orders in the 30-year piece alone, while one asset management
firm put in US$7 billion of orders across the different
maturities.
"The amount of tightening has been extraordinary," said Matt
Duch, senior portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management.
As bond yields tighten, bond prices rise - but few in the
market expected to see such a vast degree of tightening.
Tightening of just 20bp normally indicates that a bond
issuer has priced a deal too cheaply, but even bankers away from
the deal said that the sheer size of the issue required a large
concession.
"This was obviously a transaction that was all about size,
not price," said one banker not involved with the Verizon trade.
The $49 billion raised, along with about $12 billion of term
loans, will completely refinance the $61 billion one-year bridge
loan put in place last week to cover the debt portion of
Verizon's acquisition of Vodafone's 45% holding in
Verizon Wireless.
"The issuer had accepted that this was what it would take if
it wanted to get its potentially much more expensive bridge loan
taken out in one hit," the banker said.
"In order to flush out so much money, it needed to be cheap
to pretty much everything else in the investment-grade market."
Around midday, these were the levels being quoted for the
eight tranches of the deal:
VZ 6.55% 2043s - T+219bp $107.467
VZ 6.40% 2033s - T+196bp $107.294
VZ 5.15% 2023s - T+179bp $103.823
VZ 4.50% 2020s - T+148bp $103.811
VZ 3.65% 2018s - T+115bp $103.801
VZ 2.50% 2016s - T+85bp $102.273
VZ FRN 2018s - $103.57
VZ FRN 2016s - $102.51