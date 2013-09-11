BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - Verizon Communications has postponed a planned European fixed income investor roadshow, having generated enough demand to price a larger than expected USD49bn bond, sources told IFR on Wednesday.
Supported by more than USD101bn of orders, the company launched eight tranches of US dollar bonds on Wednesday to finance the USD130bn buyout of its wireless operations Verizon Wireless.
Initially, bankers had expected the size of the dollar part to be smaller, and said the group intended to issue USD5-10bn equivalent of sterling and euro bonds to take the total to USD49bn-equivalent.
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
SYDNEY, April 5 Hundreds of secret Swiss bank accounts identified by Australian authorities as part of a global tax evasion and money laundering investigation are still in use, a top tax official said on Wednesday.
* Wellington Airport suspends all flights (Adds Wellington airport flight suspensions, delays elsewhere)