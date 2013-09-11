NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - Verizon Communications's USD49bn
eight-part deal attracted a total order book of a whopping
USD101bn. The largest chunk of orders came in for the 30-year
bonds at USD27bn followed by USD21.5bn for the 10-year and
USD12bn for the five-year fixed rate notes.
The breakdown of the order book on the other tranches was
USD9.25bn for the three-year fixed rate tranche, USD6bn for the
three-year floating rate issue, USD5bn for the five year
floater, USD9bn for the seven-year and USD11.25bn for the
20-year.
The deal which priced today was broken into USD4.25bn of
2.5% three-year fixed rate notes priced at 165bp over
Treasuries; USD2.25bn of three-year floating rate securities at
153bp over 3 month Libor; USD4.75bn of 3.65% five-year fixed at
190bp over; USD1.75bn of five year floating rate notes at 175bp
over 3 month Libor, USD4bn of 4.5% seven-year securities at plus
215bp; USD11bn of 5.15% 10-year securities at plus 225bp, USD6bn
of 6.4% 20-year notes at plus 250bp and USD15bn of 6.55% 30-year
fixed rates bonds at plus 265bp - by far the biggest single
tranche issued by a corporate borrower on record.