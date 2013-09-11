* Investor hopes for large premium on euro/sterling bonds
dashed
* Euro telco bonds rally on postponement news
* Bankers not involved relieved for league table reasons
By Josie Cox
LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - European investors were left
disappointed by Verizon's decision to scrap its euro and
sterling bond issuance plans on Wednesday, having hoped the
borrower would offer them juicy concessions comparable to those
on the dollar notes.
Bankers had originally said that euro and sterling bonds
would account for about USD5-10bn equivalent of the USD49bn debt
package, but after receiving more than USD100bn orders, from
over 800 investors, Verizon opted to print just dollars,
avoiding expensive currency swap costs.
"I would have preferred to see euro and sterling tranches as
I would likely have been able to secure more paper," said Jens
Vanbrabant a London-based portfolio manager at ECM Asset
Management.
"I am very disappointed," another investor said. "Getting
euros from Verizon would have been an excellent diversification
buy and considering the spread on the dollar part it would
likely have offered plenty of yield."
Speculation that the euro and sterling parts would be
scrapped started brewing on Tuesday, when dollar books surpassed
the USD50bn mark. But other euro telecom bonds rallied strongly
when Verizon confirmed it was shelving a European deal.
AT&T's existing 2.5% March 2023 bonds, for example, widened
by 30bp - as investors pulled out to make room for Verizon
paper. On the news that the European roadshow had been pulled,
they snapped back by around 20bp.
"It's a shame as I'm sure dozens of major accounts would
have been keen to buy - especially in sterling," a third
investor said.
Year-to-date, less than GBP20bn of unsecured high grade
corporate bonds have printed, down around 30% on last year's
like-for-like level.
SENSIBLE OPTION
Some investors are sympathetic with Verizon's decision to
focus solely on the dollar market.
"Verizon doesn't really have euro or sterling requirements
so in terms of the hedging and swap costs, doing it all in
dollars seems like the sensible option," Chris Higham, a fund
manager at Aviva in London said.
"If the deal had been smaller, Verizon may have been able to
use different currencies to create some pricing tension and
shave off some of the premium saving costs, but the sheer size
of the deal meant that this would not have been possible in this
case," he said.
Many traditional euro and sterling investors' disappointment
was also allayed by the fact that they were allocated at least
some of the US dollar bonds - if not necessarily as much as they
had wanted.
"We participated in the US dollar issuance as most of our
funds have a global mandate," Tim Butcher, an Edinburgh-based
fund manager at Scottish Widows said.
"And we were pleased with the allocations and initial spread
tightening."
This small group of investors, not disgruntled by the
shelved transactions, was joined by several debt bankers not on
the deal, who had been fearful a major euro bond would leave
them disadvantaged in the bond league tables.
"The fewer deals in euros away from us, the better for our
league table position," one syndicate official said.