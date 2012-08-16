WASHINGTON Aug 16 The head of the Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday said Verizon Wireless and
cable operators have agreed to make fundamental changes to their
multibillion-dollar spectrum deals that would also create a
joint venture and allow the cable operators to resell Verizon's
mobile service.
"Because of these substantial undertakings and in light of
the Consent Decree the companies executed with the Justice
Department today, I believe the Commission should now approve
this transaction, and I will be circulating a draft order to my
colleagues that would do so," FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski
said in a statement.
Verizon Wireless, a joint venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc, last December proposed to
buy about $3.9 billion worth of wireless airwaves from cable
companies including Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc.