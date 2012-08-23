WASHINGTON Aug 23 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday approved Verizon Wireless'
proposal to purchase $3.9 billion of airwaves from big cable
providers.
The agency concluded its review after the Department of
Justice cleared the way last week for the deal to move forward
with constraints on the companies' marketing agreements.
Verizon Wireless, a joint venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc, last December proposed to
buy wireless airwaves from cable companies including Comcast
Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc.