* FCC approval comes with conditions top U.S. wireless
carrier
* Says Verizon agreed to accelerate buildout of spectrum
* Spectrum sale to T-Mobile included in conditions
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday said it had formally
approved Verizon Wireless' proposal to purchase $3.9 billion of
airwaves from big cable providers.
As part of the approval, the FCC put in place measures to
accelerate deployment of Verizon Wireless' newly acquired
airwaves from Comcast Corp, Time Warner Cable Inc
and others.
The agency concluded its review after the Department of
Justice cleared the way last week for the deal to move forward,
with constraints on marketing agreements attached to the deal.
At that time, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said he expected
his agency would OK the purchase.
The Justice Department brokered changes to Verizon Wireless'
commercial agreements with the cable companies under which they
planned to market each other's services and form a technology
joint venture.
Those changes, the FCC said, alleviated concerns about
anti-competitive behavior and risks to both wireless competition
and the future buildout of Verizon's competing FiOS cable
service.
The FCC also said Verizon Wireless agreed to accelerate the
buildout of its spectrum from cable operators, and will have to
offer data roaming at reasonable rates as part of the FCC's
conditions for approval.
Verizon Wireless, the top U.S. wireless carrier, is a joint
venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc
.
"The transaction will preserve incentives for deployment and
spur innovation while guarding against anti-competitive conduct.
And vitally, it will put more than 20 megahertz of prime
spectrum - spectrum that has gone unused for too long - quickly
to work across the country, benefiting consumers and the
marketplace," Genachowski said.
Within three years, Verizone Wireless will have to provide
coverage for at least 30 percent of the people covered by the
spectrum it is buying, and extend that coverage to at least 70
percent within seven years.
"We will work aggressively to ensure that we put this
previously unused spectrum to use quickly to benefit customers,"
said Dan Mead, president and chief executive officer of Verizon
Wireless.
Verizon Wireless alleviated some regulatory concerns by
agreeing in the last few months to sell some spectrum, including
a deal it forged with Deutsche Telekom AG unit
T-Mobile USA, which was originally the most outspoken opponent
to Verizon's deal with the cable companies.
The agency said that the spectrum sale to T-Mobile must
close within 45 days of the close of the cable spectrum deal.
Comcast executive vice president David Cohen said he
expected the transaction to close shortly, adding that the deal
was a smart way for the No. 1 cable operator to deliver wireless
services.
The conditions the Justice Department placed on the
commercial agreements are subject to a 60-day comment period and
require court approval before the companies can close the deal.