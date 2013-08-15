Aug 14 Verizon Communications Inc has
decided to put off the acquisition of two small Canadian
wireless companies until after a government auction of wireless
licenses in January, a Canadian newspaper said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The U.S. telecommunications firm is instead focusing on
whether to take part in a key Canadian spectrum auction, which
has a Sept. 17 deadline for applications, the Globe and Mail
said. Potential bidders in the auction are barred from
negotiating any deals with other bidders until next year.
The newspaper said it was not clear what prompted the change
in strategy and whether this signalled Verizon was less
enamoured about entering the Canadian market or whether it
wanted to drive down the prices for the firms Wind Mobile and
Mobilicty.
Verizon had tabled a $700 million preliminary offer for Wind
Mobile and signed a non-disclosure agreement with Mobilicty in
recent months, it said.
This month Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's
largest wireless company, attempted to thwart Verizon's entry
into the country by backing a private equity bid for the two
carriers.
In July, Reuters reported that Mobilicity, legally known as
Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, was in talks with
Verizon, among others, in connection with a potential
acquisition.
Representatives for Verizon, Wind Mobile and Mobilicity
could not be reached for comment outside normal business hours.