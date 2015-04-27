BRIEF-Cytrx reports Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin
NEW YORK, April 27 Verizon Communications said on Monday that content from CBS Corp's Sports Network will be available on its new pay TV offering starting May 1.
CBS Sports Network has joined Verizon FiOS's new Custom TV lineup under its sports package, a Verizon spokesman told Reuters.
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.