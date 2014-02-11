Feb 11 Verizon Communications Inc said it
raised Chief Executive Lowell McAdam's base salary by about 7
percent and his long-term bonus to 750 percent of his base
salary from 625 percent.
McAdam's total compensation for 2012 was $14 million, with a
base salary of $1.4 million, according to a regulatory filing in
March.
The company also approved salary raises for Chief Financial
Officer Francis Shammo and Verizon Wireless head Daniel Mead on
Tuesday.
Shammo's total compensation for 2012 was $5.2 million while
Mead's was $6.4 million.
The base salary adjustments take effect from March 2.