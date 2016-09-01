NEW YORK, Sept 1 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday that its chief financial officer, Francis Shammo, plans to retire at the end of the year and will step down from his role effective Nov. 1.

Verizon said its board of directors appointed Matthew D. Ellis, who is currently senior vice president and CFO-operations finance, to succeed Shammo. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Leslie Adler)